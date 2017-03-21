Fairy mild Tuesday, but N.J. not done...

Fairy mild Tuesday, but N.J. not done with cold

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The first full day of spring will be dry with seasonable temperatures, but another cold snap is set to return to New Jersey on Wednesday and Thursday. Lingering showers will dissipate in the next couple of hours, setting up a mainly cloudy Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... 11 hr CodeTalker 2
South Jersey Corruption 18 hr Rico 1
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 23 hr payme 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun That One White Guy 20,929
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 12
Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11) Mar 13 Kim Sparano 6
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,191 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC