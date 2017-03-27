Ex-Christie aides to be sentenced in New Jersey bridge case
Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni were convicted last November on counts including wire fraud, conspiracy and misusing the bridge for improper purposes. The government's star witness, David Wildstein, testified that he and the co-defendants plotted to cause gridlock to retaliate against the Democratic mayor of nearby Fort Lee for not endorsing the Republican Christie's re-election.
