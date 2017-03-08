Essex sheriff's detectives arrest 3 alleged drug dealers

NEWARK -- Essex County Sheriff's detectives on Thursday arrested three accused drug dealers, including one man they found with heroin at the same intersection last week, officials said. Narcotics detectives saw Jerry Webb, 59, of Newark, engage in a drug deal near Frelinghuysen Avenue and Whittier Place around 8 a.m., according to Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

