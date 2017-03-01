Escapee accused in violent crime spre...

Escapee accused in violent crime spree caught after 5 town chase, cops say

8 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- A Newark man, who escaped from state authorities and is suspected in multiple violent crimes in the city, was arrested after a pursuit that spanned five Essex County towns, police said Thursday. Authorities last week issued an alert for Rajahn Smith, 22, and identified him as a suspect in shootings and robberies in Newark.

