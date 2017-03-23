Drunk pilot admits being twice the limit ahead of Glasgow passenger flight

Paul Grebenc, 35, was due to fly as first officer on a United Airlines flight from Glasgow Airport to Newark, New Jersey, on August 27 last year when concerns were raised about his fitness to fly. A blood test carried out later that day found he had 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, more than twice the legal limit of 20mcg.

