Drunk pilot admits being twice the limit ahead of Glasgow passenger flight
Paul Grebenc, 35, was due to fly as first officer on a United Airlines flight from Glasgow Airport to Newark, New Jersey, on August 27 last year when concerns were raised about his fitness to fly. A blood test carried out later that day found he had 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, more than twice the legal limit of 20mcg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|1 hr
|payme
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Yidfellas
|20,923
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC