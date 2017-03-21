Day 3 of Short Hills mall murder trial focuses on actions of Basim Henry right before, after murder
Its day three of the trial, and today prosecutors are focused where Basim Henry was right before and right after the murder back in December 2013. The jury was specifically shown surveillance video from two liquor stores in Newark, where they allege Henry is seen buying alcohol the same night that Dustin Friedland was killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|16 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|South Jersey Corruption
|22 hr
|Rico
|1
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Mon
|payme
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC