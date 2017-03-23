Dad of boy, 10, killed in accidental shooting seeks release for funeral
NEWARK -- A man being questioned just hours after his 10-year-old son was accidentally shot to death by another child Saturday tried to punch a detective, prosecutors said Thursday. As the detective from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office questioned William Lowther at the county courthouse, Lowther angrily pushed a table away , stood up from his chair and approached the detective with his fists raised, Assistant Prosecutor Frederick Elflein told a judge.
