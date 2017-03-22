Convicted sex offender admits assault...

Convicted sex offender admits assault of passenger on flight to Newark

14 hrs ago

NEWARK -- A convicted sex offender admitted Wednesday that he assaulted a sleeping woman on a flight from Israel to Newark Liberty International Airport, federal authorities said. Yoel Oberlander, 36, of Monsey, New York, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to assault with intent to commit stalking, Acting New Jersey U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick announced.

