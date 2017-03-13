Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr., Visits Rutgers Cancer Institute at University Hospital

Newark, N.J. - March 13, 2016 - Representatives of the American Association for Cancer Research , Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and University Hospital attended a recent roundtable with Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. The roundtable discussion highlighted collaborative efforts that have resulted in significant advances in cancer research, using the example of early detection and prevention in colorectal cancer, the importance of robust and sustained funding for lifesaving medical research, and other important issues such as access to care and cancer disparities. Also discussed was the promise of precision medicine and efforts to develop better strategies for profiling tumors.

