Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr., Vis...

Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr., Visits Rutgers Cancer Institute at University Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

Newark, N.J. - March 13, 2016 - Representatives of the American Association for Cancer Research , Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and University Hospital attended a recent roundtable with Congressman Donald M. Payne, Jr. The roundtable discussion highlighted collaborative efforts that have resulted in significant advances in cancer research, using the example of early detection and prevention in colorectal cancer, the importance of robust and sustained funding for lifesaving medical research, and other important issues such as access to care and cancer disparities. Also discussed was the promise of precision medicine and efforts to develop better strategies for profiling tumors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Bill 20,897
Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11) 10 hr Kim Sparano 6
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11) Mar 7 River Warrior 7
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Mar 7 River Warrior 5
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Essex County was issued at March 14 at 7:59AM EDT

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,539,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC