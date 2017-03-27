Closing arguments expected in Short Hills mall carjacking, murder trial
The jury seated in Judge Michael L. Ravin's Newark courtroom is expected to hear closing arguments Tuesday in the case against Basim Henry. He was indicted in September 2014 along with Hanif Thompson, Kevin Roberts and Karif Ford in Friedland's slaying during a Dec. 15, 2013 carjacking at the upscale mall.
