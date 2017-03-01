Christie pushes Horizon to voluntarily tax itself to help NJ's poor
Calling the money it keeps in reserve an "abundant surplus," Gov. Chris Christie wants Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield to make yearly, voluntary payments into a new fund the state would use to expand health-care services for people with low incomes. Christie floated the idea in his Tuesday budget speech, though it's not part of his formal budget plan.
