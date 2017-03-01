Chickenpox case prompts officials to ...

Chickenpox case prompts officials to temporarily halt visits at Essex jail

NEWARK -- Officials said Friday they are taking precautions and temporarily stopped visits at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark after an inmate tested positive for chickenpox this week. Medical staff screened 250 inmates in four units at the Doremus Avenue facility with 98 of those deemed to be at-risk, according to county officials.

