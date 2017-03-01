Charter school expansion hurts schools, should be halted, group argues in appeal

NEWARK -- The planned expansion of seven charter schools in Newark will only deepen budget woes in the already cash-strapped school district and further saddle traditional public schools with the neediest children, an education advocacy group said in a legal brief filed this month. The Education Law Center is asking the courts to reverse decisions by former state Commissioner of Education David C. Hespe that allowed seven charter schools to boost enrollment by about 8,500 student in the next five years.

