Candidates: Gubernatorial front-runne...

Candidates: Gubernatorial front-runner violated campaign law

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

In this March 23, 2017 photo, Jim Johnson talks about his life and goals for New Jersey during a meeting in Collingswood, N.J. Johnson, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate wants state election officials to punish the race's wealthy Democratic front-runner over political groups he set up before officially entering the race. Johnson, a former treasury official in President Bill Clinton's administration, requested Thursday, March 30 that the Election Law Enforcement Commission investigate Phil Murphy, a former U.S. ambassador to Germany in President Barack Obama's administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 15 hr Retribution 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC