Candidates: Gubernatorial front-runner violated campaign law

In this March 23, 2017 photo, Jim Johnson talks about his life and goals for New Jersey during a meeting in Collingswood, N.J. Johnson, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate wants state election officials to punish the race's wealthy Democratic front-runner over political groups he set up before officially entering the race. Johnson, a former treasury official in President Bill Clinton's administration, requested Thursday, March 30 that the Election Law Enforcement Commission investigate Phil Murphy, a former U.S. ambassador to Germany in President Barack Obama's administration.

