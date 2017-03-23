Born March 27: Sarah Vaughan

Sarah Vaughan was born in Newark, N.J., on March 27, 1924, and attended Mount Zion Baptist Church and Newark Arts High School. After winning first prize by singing Body and Soul during amateur night at the Apollo Theater, the 18-year-old became a featured vocalist in a band led by Earl "Fatha" Hines that also included legendary jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie.

