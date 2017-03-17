Bookstore News: March 17, 2017

Yesterday Read more: Publishers' Weekly

Buffalo's Talking Leaves to Close One Location; WORD KIDS bookstore to open in Brooklyn, Wild Detectives Facebook clickbait depicts classic novels; and more. Buffalo's Talking Leaves Bookstore to Close One of Two Locations: The venerable independent bookstore is closing its location close to the University of Buffalo and consolidating operations at its Elmwood Village store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.

