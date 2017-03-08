Booker: We need to love each other

Love was the message that Booker, a senator from New Jersey, delivered during his opening keynote at the annual SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. Booker, who served as mayor of Newark, New Jersey, for more than seven years, said the U.S. moves forward not just when we learn to tolerate one another, but when we love each other.

