Blaze blasts through businesses, apartments in Newark strip mall
NEWARK -- Authorities are investigating what sparked a two-alarm fire that broke out early Friday morning in a strip mall in the city's North Ward. The fire broke out at 2:50 a.m. in the ground floor businesses of the building, which runs from 315 to 321 Mount Prospect Avenue, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose and Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said in a joint release about the blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|20,909
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC