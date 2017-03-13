Blaze blasts through businesses, apartments in Newark strip mall

NEWARK -- Authorities are investigating what sparked a two-alarm fire that broke out early Friday morning in a strip mall in the city's North Ward. The fire broke out at 2:50 a.m. in the ground floor businesses of the building, which runs from 315 to 321 Mount Prospect Avenue, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose and Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said in a joint release about the blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.