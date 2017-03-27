Berkeley College Gives Back to Community with New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center
Berkeley College will continue its commitment to helping the local community when the New Jersey Devils host the Dallas Stars during "College Night" at Prudential Center on March 26, 2017. Throughout the game, students and staff from Berkeley College will raise awareness for the College's upcoming charity initiatives.Berkeley College also will receive assistance from volunteers of the Garden Academy, a best practices center for the treatment of autism based in New Jersey.
