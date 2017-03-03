Belleville looks to redevelop with 80 residential units
Belleville looks to redevelop with 80 residential units A study ordered by Belleville's local government would pave the way for an 80-unit apartment building. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lIXSMC The former lot of the Pioneer Auto Group in Belleville, 72-102 Washington Ave., is under consideration by the township for zoning as an Area in Need of Redevelopment.
