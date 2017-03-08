Bail reform again criticized after fr...

Bail reform again criticized after freed Newark suspect charged in shooting

NEWARK -- Law enforcement officials in the state's largest city have joined a growing chorus of police officials across New Jersey who say a recent change in the state's bail system is resulting in the release of suspects who should remain behind bars. Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said Joseph Brown, 24, of Irvington, fired a gun at a home on South 11th Street on March 2 weeks after he was released from jail on weapons and drug charges.

