Authorities identify man killed in Sunday morning Newark shooting
Tyrone Frazier, 41, of Newark, was gunned down on the 600 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m. Frazier is among four other shooting victims in three different incidents in 24 hours.
