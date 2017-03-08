At least 8 pedestrians killed this month in traffic accidents
A 13-year-old girl in Westfield last weekend and fatalities in Newark and Lakewood Thursday are among at least eight pedestrians who died after being struck by vehicles across the state since March 1, according to a tally of published reports. The tally includes incidents reported through Friday afternoon, although unconfirmed reports Friday night indicated additional pedestrians had been struck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC