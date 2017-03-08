Armed Man Sexually Assaults Women on NJ Street: Police

Police are looking for a man in a series of violent sexual assaults at a New Jersey intersection since January. Irvington police say the man threatened women with a handgun near the intersection of Grove Street and Nye Avenue, near the Newark border, often between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. The suspect is approximately 35 years old and between 5-feet-4 and 5-feet-8 in height, police say.

