Armed Man Sexually Assaults Women on NJ Street: Police
Police are looking for a man in a series of violent sexual assaults at a New Jersey intersection since January. Irvington police say the man threatened women with a handgun near the intersection of Grove Street and Nye Avenue, near the Newark border, often between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. The suspect is approximately 35 years old and between 5-feet-4 and 5-feet-8 in height, police say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Ulbye
|20,884
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|23 hr
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC