Alleged child predator busted at Ramsey hotel 58 minutes | Crime

Alleged child predator busted at Ramsey hotel Richard Bly, 66, was also arrested in Massachusetts in August after he thought he was meeting with a minor Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2m7Wszx Richard Bly, 66, was also arrested in Massachusetts in late August after he thought he was meeting with a minor. An alleged predator, who was arrested at a Ramsey hotel on Thursday for attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child, was previously in trouble in another state for the same act, officials said.

