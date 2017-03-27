Airline errors strand Vancouver students in New Jersey during 33 hour delay
A group of Grade 10 Templeton Secondary School students travelling home to Vancouver after a trip to Peru was delayed by 33 hours and bounced around the United States last week after a series of delays, missed connections, and administrative errors. 'There was a huge amount of time where we just had no clue what was going on, where the kids were going, how they were getting home.'
