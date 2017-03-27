Airline errors strand Vancouver stude...

Airline errors strand Vancouver students in New Jersey during 33 hour delay

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A group of Grade 10 Templeton Secondary School students travelling home to Vancouver after a trip to Peru was delayed by 33 hours and bounced around the United States last week after a series of delays, missed connections, and administrative errors. 'There was a huge amount of time where we just had no clue what was going on, where the kids were going, how they were getting home.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 10 hr Retribution 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,860 • Total comments across all topics: 279,945,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC