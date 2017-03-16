Afghani worker for U.S. military detained at Newark
A 25-year old Afghani man, who worked for the U.S. military, was refused entry at Newark Liberty International Airport this week and is being detained after his special immigration visa was canceled. Afghani worker for U.S. military detained at Newark A 25-year old Afghani man, who worked for the U.S. military, was refused entry at Newark Liberty International Airport this week and is being detained after his special immigration visa was canceled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Vato Loco
|20,918
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC