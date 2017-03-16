A 25-year old Afghani man, who worked for the U.S. military, was refused entry at Newark Liberty International Airport this week and is being detained after his special immigration visa was canceled. Afghani worker for U.S. military detained at Newark A 25-year old Afghani man, who worked for the U.S. military, was refused entry at Newark Liberty International Airport this week and is being detained after his special immigration visa was canceled.

