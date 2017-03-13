Advocates celebrate court ruling against Trump travel ban
Protestors chant in Terminal B at the Newark International Airport prior to addressing the media, in Newark, NJ., Thursday March 16, 2017. A diverse group of advocates and immigrant New Jerseyans gathered to condemn Trump's updated travel ban.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Viking Power
|20,919
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC