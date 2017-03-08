5 things to know about HelloFresh's new N.J. distribution and call centers
NEWARK -- Popular international meal delivery company HelloFresh has found two new homes in Newark, bringing hundreds of jobs with it. The company has opened a 350,000-square-foot distribution center in Newark's East Ferry neighborhood, near the Passaic River and the New Jersey Turnpike, and a 13,000-square-foot customer care call center downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC