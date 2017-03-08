5 things to know about HelloFresh's n...

5 things to know about HelloFresh's new N.J. distribution and call centers

NEWARK -- Popular international meal delivery company HelloFresh has found two new homes in Newark, bringing hundreds of jobs with it. The company has opened a 350,000-square-foot distribution center in Newark's East Ferry neighborhood, near the Passaic River and the New Jersey Turnpike, and a 13,000-square-foot customer care call center downtown.

