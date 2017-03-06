5 drug dealers, 2 customers charged in Newark busts, cops say
NEWARK -- Sheriff's narcotics detectives arrested five alleged drug dealers and charged two of their customers Thursday in separate investigations less than a mile apart on Frelinghuysen Avenue, authorities said. Both surveillance operations were in response to repeated complaints by neighbors of open-air drug trafficking, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said in a statement Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13)
|Feb 19
|Psycho 2
|6
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC