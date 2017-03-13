4 Range Rovers stolen from car rental...

4 Range Rovers stolen from car rental firm in New Jersey

3 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Police in New Jersey's largest city are looking for the suspects who stole four expensive SUVs from a car rental company. Newark police say the suspects arrived at the Hertz Rental Car lot in two stolen cars around 2:15 a.m. Thursday and stole four Range Rover Evoque HSE's by driving them over spike strips.

