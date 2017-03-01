3 NJ Transit lines delayed by wind-swept debris on wires
Three New Jersey Transit train lines are facing delays after strong winds blew debris, including plastic shopping bags, onto overhead wires. Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast and Raritan Valley line trains are running 20 minutes behind schedule as of 9 a.m., NJ Transit said in an alert Thursday morning.
