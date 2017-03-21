10-Year-Old Boy from Scranton Shot an...

10-Year-Old Boy from Scranton Shot and Killed in New Jersey

18 hrs ago

School administrators in Scranton had to break devastating news to elementary students Tuesday morning. A fourth-grader from Scranton was shot and killed by another child in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday.

