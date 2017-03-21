10-Year-Old Boy from Scranton Shot and Killed in New Jersey
School administrators in Scranton had to break devastating news to elementary students Tuesday morning. A fourth-grader from Scranton was shot and killed by another child in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|3 hr
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mon
|Rico
|1
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Mon
|payme
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC