Woman speechless to learn she won $2M...

Woman speechless to learn she won $2M jackpot in Powerball drawing

13 hrs ago

A New Jersey woman was rendered speechless when she was told she had won $2 million in Wednesday's Powerball jackpot - and her stunned reaction was captured on video. Jessica Macarone learned of her lottery win in front of reporters at the News Day newsstand in Newark, New Jersey, where she purchased the Powerball ticket.

