With N.J. charter schools under attack, supporters plan counteroffensive

TRENTON -- Supporters of New Jersey's charter schools are planning a major lobbying effort in the state capital next week as controversy and criticism surrounding the schools continues to mount. A group of nearly 200 charter school supporters, mostly parents, will gather at the state house to deliver the message that charter schools are changing lives, adding value to children's education and creating opportunities for students, according to the New Jersey Charter Schools Association.

