With N.J. charter schools under attack, supporters plan counteroffensive
TRENTON -- Supporters of New Jersey's charter schools are planning a major lobbying effort in the state capital next week as controversy and criticism surrounding the schools continues to mount. A group of nearly 200 charter school supporters, mostly parents, will gather at the state house to deliver the message that charter schools are changing lives, adding value to children's education and creating opportunities for students, according to the New Jersey Charter Schools Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|11 hr
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|16 hr
|Pharterious
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
|NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13)
|Feb 19
|Psycho 2
|6
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC