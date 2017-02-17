Why is the FBI questioning Syrian refugees in Newark?
WASHINGTON -- Newly arrived Syrian refugees in New Jersey are getting visits from FBI officials, part of the Newark office's efforts to reach out to ethnic communities. Gallagher said the program has been going for years, part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Newark office' efforts to connect with the communities it serves, and perhaps find a pool of diverse applicants who want to join the agency.
