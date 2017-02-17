Why is the FBI questioning Syrian ref...

Why is the FBI questioning Syrian refugees in Newark?

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

WASHINGTON -- Newly arrived Syrian refugees in New Jersey are getting visits from FBI officials, part of the Newark office's efforts to reach out to ethnic communities. Gallagher said the program has been going for years, part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Newark office' efforts to connect with the communities it serves, and perhaps find a pool of diverse applicants who want to join the agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr mexico 20,845
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13) Feb 2 Psycho 2 8
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC