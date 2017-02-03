Why Christie isn't slashing funding to Newark over sanctuary city status

TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday night he won't take the lead to cut state funding to New Jersey cities like Newark over its officials refusal to comply with President Donald Trump 's executive order targeting so-called sanctuary cities. Christie, in an interview on Fox News, said he wouldn't follow the lead of fellow GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, of Texas, who recently blocked state funding to Austin after its sheriff announced it would only honor immigration holds in instances of violent crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.