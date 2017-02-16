Ukrainian hacker sentenced in U.S. to 41 months in prison

A Ukrainian who administered two online hacking forums was sentenced on Thursday to 41 months in prison for using more than 13,000 computers to steal log-in and credit card data, U.S. prosecutors said. Sergey Vovnenko, whose aliases included "Flycracker" and "Darklife," was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in Newark, New Jersey, after pleading guilty last year to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

