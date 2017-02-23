The Long Hot Summer: 50 years after Newark burned, some see new sparks Six days of violence in Newark in 1967 left 26 dead, hundreds wounded and the city ablaze. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mcOx3O FILE - This July 14, 1967 file photo shows National Guardsmen patroling Newark, July 14, 1967, after a Newark detective was shot by sniperA's bullet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.