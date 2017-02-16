The Jimmy Scott I Knew: The Jazz Grea...

The Jimmy Scott I Knew: The Jazz Great Onstage in the Studio

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Billboard

I first heard the great jazz singer Jimmy Scott as a boy, in 1952. My truck-driver dad took me along on a pretzel delivery to a bar in Newark, New Jersey, where Scott was performing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 38 min mexico 20,830
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13) Feb 2 Psycho 2 8
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC