The compassion gap between Christie a...

The compassion gap between Christie and NY: Wider than the Hudson | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Gov. Christie apparently has decided that the American instinct to help desperate souls can be erased as easily as the words on a website. Still loyal to the president who humiliates him at every turn, the governor continues to applaud Donald Trump's order on refugees, and now the difference between our state and our more compassionate neighbor cannot be more stark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr see the light 20,818
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Thu Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13) Feb 2 Psycho 2 8
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,746,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC