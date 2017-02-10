The compassion gap between Christie and NY: Wider than the Hudson | Editorial
Gov. Christie apparently has decided that the American instinct to help desperate souls can be erased as easily as the words on a website. Still loyal to the president who humiliates him at every turn, the governor continues to applaud Donald Trump's order on refugees, and now the difference between our state and our more compassionate neighbor cannot be more stark.
