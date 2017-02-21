Temperature records fall as Northeast gets a taste of spring
Boston hit 71 degrees, making Friday the warmest February day ever recorded in the city. The National Weather Service says Newark, New Jersey, reached 74 degrees, breaking the previous high of 73 for the date, set in 1985.
