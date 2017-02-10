Suspect in Triple Slaying Caught In Yonkers
One of two men wanted in connection with a triple homicide in New Jersey was arrested in Yonkers Saturday, according to multiple media reports. The day before, authorities had arrested Jimmy P. Mays, 37, formerly of Egg Harbor Township, N.J., in Columbia, Md.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pelham Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 9
|Ice Man
|64
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|Feb 4
|jimgriffo
|5
|Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13)
|Feb 2
|Psycho 2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC