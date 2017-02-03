Suspect in Newark car theft, burglaries caught
Pedro Lebron, 46, was identified as a suspect in the theft of a Honda Pilot that was taken from the 300 block of Central Avenue Nov. 28. After arresting Lebron for that crime Friday, police also identified him as the suspect in two home burglaries, one in the 200 block of Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Newark NJ Hells angels another hells angel sex ... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Psycho 2
|8
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Wed
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|63
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Raises High Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Owner of Lyndhurst cigar store accused of tax e...
|Jan 27
|voiceall
|2
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 26
|Abscam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC