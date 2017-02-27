Steppenwolf adds ensemble member
Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater has added a new ensemble member: the Chicago-based actor Namir Smallwood is the latest to be given the prestigious nod. Originally from Newark, New Jersey, Smallwood, 32, currently can be seen in the Steppenwolf for Young Adults production of "Monster."
