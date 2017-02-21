Shawn Mendes expands tour, Charlie Puth to join him
The singer has added four new shows to the North American leg of the trek, which kicks off July 6 in Portland, Oregon. The new dates include stops in Philadelphia; Newark, New Jersey; Mexico City and Toronto, Canada.
