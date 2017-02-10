Shanique Speight Free Falls Into the ...

Shanique Speight Free Falls Into the NJ Assembly

Earlier this week, PolitickerNJ first reported that Essex County Democrats were ready to hand Blonnie Watson's 29th district Assembly seat to Shanique Speight, a former Newark Public Schools Advisory Board member with close ties to Steve Adubato's North Ward political machine. Later that day, Newark fire and construction code officials shut down the Happy Hands Day Care Learning Center that Speight runs, citing massive safety issues.

