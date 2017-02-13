Senate president pulls vote on sanctuary cities

Following Trump's crackdown on "sanctuary cities," the state Senate planned to help cities thatwas scheduled Monday to vote on a bill that would reimburse municipalities for any federal grant funding they are denied because they shield undocumented r Senate president pulls vote on state funding for sanctuary cities Following Trump's crackdown on "sanctuary cities," the state Senate planned to help cities thatwas scheduled Monday to vote on a bill that would reimburse municipalities for any federal grant funding they are denied because they shield undocumented r Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kEhVLV In light of President Donald Trump's recent crackdown on "sanctuary cities," the state Senate planned a vote Monday on a bill that would reimburse municipalities if they lose any federal funding because they shield undocumented residents from U.S. immigration ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.