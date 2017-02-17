School violence numbers mislead, caus...

School violence numbers mislead, cause confusion

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Overall inappropriate behavior in our county schools -- in the form of violence, vandalism, possession of weapons, substance offenses, harassment, intimidation and bullying -- occurred about a dozen times per 1,000 students last year. The exact figure, based on reports submitted to the New Jersey Department of Education for its annual Violence and Vandalism report released last week, is 11.9 of those infractions per 1,000 students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NEW JERSEY Hells angel Sex OFFENDER support on ... (Sep '13) 37 min Psycho 2 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr mexico 20,845
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 9 Ice Man 64
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12) Feb 4 jimgriffo 5
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC