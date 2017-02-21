Romanian man gets prison in large-scale ATM skimming scheme
A Romanian man who admitted he was part of a large-scale scheme to rip off automatic cash machines in several states has been sentenced to prison. Alin Carabus was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Newark to 57 months in prison after pleading guilty in November to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
